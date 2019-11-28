Dominic Adiyiah Completes Move To Division One Side In Thailand

Ghana striker, Dominic Adiyiah has joined Thai League 2 club Chiangmai United on Wednesday.

The former U-20 World Cup winner has penned down a one year contract with the White Elephants lads from Sisaket following the expiration of his contract.

Adiyiah has scored 32 goals in 201 appearances for clubs in six countries since 2010.

The former AC Milan forward has previously played for Arsenal Kyiv, Atyau, Karşıyaka, Reggina and Partizan Belgrade.

Adiyiah was a member of the Ghana U20 squad that won the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup which was held in Egypt.

He scored four times in his 20 appearances for the senior national team of Ghana.

Adiyiah was part of the Black Stars of Ghana squad that represented the West African nation at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.