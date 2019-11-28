Jordan Ayew Can Surpass Asamoah Gyan's Goal Scoring Record - Abukari Damba

Abukari Damba, a former Ghana goalkeeper, has reiterated that Jordan Ayew can surpass the country's all-time leading goal scorer Asamoah Gyan.

The Crystal Palace striker has been on an impressive in the 2019/20 season.

Despite an early exit from Afcon 2019, the 28-year-old was one of Ghana’s best players scoring to goals in games involving Benin and Guinea Bissau.

Jordan's goal tally with the Black Stars currently stands at 17 with his last goal coming against Sao Tome and Principe in Ghana's AFCON 2021 qualifying match last week.

Asamoah Gyan, who now plays for NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League has netted 51 times in 106 matches.

“Jordan could be better than Asamoah Gyan.

"Jordan can be used in multiple functionalities

"He can be used as a typical playmaker or as a lead striker.

"He has grown over a period and has become a better player who is confident and strong on the ball

"He is a proper team player and can fit in any team,” Abukari Damba said on The Tracker on Citi TV.

His impressive heroics has earned him a place in CAF’s 30 man shortlist for the 2019 player of the year award.

Jordan will be competing for the honour with the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.