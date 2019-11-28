Gideon Mensah Hoping To Make Black Stars Call Up Permanent

Ghana and Zulte Waregem defender, Gideon Mensah has reiterated that he is hoping to cement his place in the Black Stars.

The promising left-back was handed a debut call up for Ghana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Mensah made a huge impression in the game against South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew lauded the performance of the youngster.

The 21-year-old on his side talked about how he will make good use of the chance going forward.

"I'm proud for this opportunity and it tells me I am doing something positive in my career," he told Joy Sports

The fans reaction to my performance in the two games didn't come to me as a surprise because it was in my head that I want to prove to Ghanaians and I am happy it went according to plan

"The chance I had makes me want to do more going forward for both club and country."

Mensah over the weekend was instrumental for his club side Zulte Waregem as he provided an assist in their 2-0 away win against KV Mechelen in the Belgian top flight.