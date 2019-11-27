Medeama SC Captain Tetteh Zutah To Tie Knot With Girlfriend This Weekend

Ghanaian international and Medeama SC midfielder, Joseph Tetteh Zutah will tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Doris Agyarkoh this weekend as he finally settles down to raise a family.

The couple has reportedly been in courtship for a while and has decided it is time to fulfil the scripture by forming a union to become one.

The wedding has been scheduled to take place at the Church of Pentecost, K.E Kyei Memorial Temple located at Tarkwa and Abosso.

Medeama SC teammates and management team are expected to grace the ceremony with a host of other personalities in the football community likely to pass by to offer their support.

In a Twitter post by the Ghana Premier League power house ahead of the wedding, they have congratulated their captain for taking a bold step in his life.

“Big Congratulations to Medeama SC captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah, who ties the knot with his longtime girlfriend Doris Agyarkoh in Tarkwa this weekend.

“There is love in the air! We wish him well in his marital journey”, the post read.