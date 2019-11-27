Watch Asamoah Gyan’s Beautiful Strike For NorthEast United Against Mumbai FC [VIDEO]

Veteran Ghanaian forward, Asamoah Gyan featured for NorthEast United on Wednesday afternoon and bowed out with a goal that helped his side to draw 2-2 with Mumbai FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The two top clubs locked horns at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium after the recent international break in a match week 5 fixture of the ongoing 2019/2020 season of the Indian Super League.

Just 9 minutes into the first half, Panagiotis Triadis shot NorthEast United into the lead following some good piece of attacking play.

Mumbai FC later settled into the match and leveled the score through Amine Chermiti on the 22nd minute.

Ten minutes after that strike, the forward netted his second of the day to complete his brace while giving the away team the lead for the first time in the match.

Now chasing the game and in need of a goal, Asamoah Gyan popped up on the 42nd minute and went on a solo run before firing his effort into the back of the net.

Despite a pulsating encounter in the second half, neither NorthEast United nor Mumbai FC could find the back of the net as the match eventually ended two-all.

Watch Asamoah Gyan’s goal in the video below.