Ace Journalist Sheikh Tophic To Serve On Division 1 League Committee

Ace Sports Journalist, Sheikh Tophic Sienu will serve on the newly formed Division One League Committee which has been mandated to run the affairs of the 2019/2020 edition of the lower division league.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have appointed Media Consultant Akwesi Agyemang as the chairman of the committee, adding that Kenneth Thompson, the CEO of Dalex Finance will be the Vice-Chairman.

Left to nominate the remaining 6 members to join the chairman and his vice on the committee, the Division One Clubs have selected top personalities with Editor of Footballmadeinghana Sheikh Tophic Sienu being handed a role.

Below is the full list of the Division One League Committee.

1. Kwasi Agyemang - Chairman

2. Kenneth Thompson - Vice Chairman

3. Justice Boison - Member

4. David Obeng - Member

5. Eugene Nobel - Member

6. Jones Alhassan Abu - Member

7. Gideon Ofosu - Member

8. Sheikh Tophic – Member

The Division One League has been scheduled to kick off on the weekend of December 27-29, 2019.