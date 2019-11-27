I Am Too Young To Quit Playing Penalties For Ghana - Edward Sarpong

Ghana and C.F Esperanca de Lagos defender, Edward Sarpong has reiterated that he is young to quit playing penalties reiterating that he will welcome the opportunity to take a penalty.

The Black Meteors failed to qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after losing to South Africa 6:5 on penalties.

The 22-year-old left-back has been slammed and criticized by the Ghanaian media after failing to convert the decisive penalty in the third-place playoff game at the just ended U23 AFCON.

Despite the criticisms, Sarpong says he is ready to welcome the opportunity to play penalty any day for the country.

“I am 100% sure that I will take penalties again if I am given another opportunity because I am still young," he told Kobby Jones of Adom FM.

"I am just 22 years of age. I am ready to learn well so that I will be able to improve my penalty-taking."

He also shared that he was fully aware of the repercussions after failing to convert the penalty.

“When I missed that kick I was distraught because I’ve seen that scenario before, it happened to Asamoah Gyan and I saw how people reacted to him and the others who missed in similar circumstances for Ghana so I knew immediately how it was going to be for me as well.

“I knew I was going to be a subject of mockery for sure. But there is one thing we should know, no one ever takes a penalty with the intention of missing,” he added.