My Teammates Were Scared To Step Up For Penalty Shootout - Edward Sarpong

Black Meteors defender, Edward Sarpong has reiterated that his teammates were afraid to step up for the spot-kick against South Africa.

Ghana lost to South Africa 6:5 on penalties in the third place for the qualification of the 2020 Olympic Games.

According to the C.F Esperanca de Lagos defender, he took the initiative because his fellow teammates failed to step up when the time came.

“It happened that, we had played the first five penalties. The players themselves asked around for someone to play the next penalty but no one wanted to take it so I decided to take the kick myself”.

“I had the confidence to take it because whether in training or anywhere I take a penalty, I score so I believed that I would score this one”.

He added: “I got scared when I missed it because I have seen such a case before. It happened with Asamoah Gyan and others but we should all know that no one goes to take a penalty thinking about missing it. Everyone takes a penalty with the aim of finding the net”.

“I felt bad because if I had scored, I would have made myself, my family and Ghana proud. I also knew that I would face the same ordeal Asamoah Gyan and others faced after I missed it”. he added.

