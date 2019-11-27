CONFIRMED: Inter Allies Settle On Accra Sports Stadium As Home Grounds For 2019/20 GPL Season

Ghana Premier League side, Inter Allies FC have settled on Accra Sports Stadium as their home grounds for their 2019/20 season.

The ‘Eleven Is To One’ failed attempt to use the edifice prior to the start of the 2017/18 season which got abrogated midway.

According to the club, they secured permission to use the national stadium only to be forced to revert to their ‘usual’ home grounds – the Tema Stadium – three weeks later following the closure of the Accra facility for renovation works in the lead up to the 2018 Women’s Afcon.

With the decision now made for the use of Accra as a result of the poor condition of the Tema artificial pitch, Inter Allies will now be sharing the 40,000-capacity edifice with local giants Hearts of Oak.

The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League will be the sixth topflight campaign for Inter Allies since gaining promotion from Division One after the 2013/14 season.

Allies used the Tema Sports Stadium as home venue for their first three seasons in the elite division before switching to the use of El-Wak Stadium for only the 2016/17 season.

The club have announced Tony Lokko as their new head coach of the side.

The 2019/20 Premier League season will kick off on December 27.