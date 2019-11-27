Kwadwo Asamoah To Make Inter Milan In Champions League Encounter With Slavia Prague

Kwadwo Asamoah is set to be available for selection as Inter Milan prepare to tackle Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Corriere dello Sport reports the 30-year old and teammate Roberto Gagliardini have begun full training and could start from the bench at Sinobo Stadium.

Asamoah has been out with a knee injury since the start of November, missing every game in the month, including Inter's 3-2 Champions League away defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

It leaves them in third place on four points, two ahead of bottom-placed Slavia who held the Nerazzurri to a 1-1 draw at San Siro in the reverse fixture, as Nigeria international Peter Olayinka netted for the Czechs.

Inter are three points behind Dortmund and four behind Group F leaders Barcelona.

Victory in the Czech capital is therefore necessary if Antonio Conte’s men are to stand a chance of progressing to the Round of 16.