Lionel Messi Confirms He Will Leave Barcelona In 2021; Wants Neymar To Replace Him

Lionel Messi begged Neymar to return to Barcelona after the LaLiga champions were embarrassed by Liverpool in the Champions League.

For the second season in a row, the Blaugrana reached the Champions League semi-final second leg with a healthy lead. However, history was to repeat itself as the Reds won 4-0 at Anfield to reach the final.

According to France Football, in the midst of the embarrassment of their exit, Barca captain Messi sent an emotional plea via WhatsApp to Neymar.

He reportedly said: “Only together can we win the Champions League. I want you to come back. In two years, I’m leaving, and you’ll be alone, you’ll take my place.”

Director of football, Eric Abidal has confirmed bring the Brazil international back from Paris Saint-Germain remains an option.

The 27-year-old seemed on the brink of returning to the Camp Nou this summer after making it very clear he wanted out of the French capital.

After securing a world record £198million transfer in 2017, Neymar has struggled to cope with the fame and expectation and his quest to win the Ballon d’Or seems further from completion than ever.

Injury setbacks and conflicts with managers have made it an entirely uncomfortable two-and-a-half-year.

And Abidal says Barcelona are certainly still considering facilitating a return for the Brazilian.

“A top player, who has a Barca philosophy and who is performing at a high level, will always be an option,” the former full-back said.

“From there, at the sports level we can make decisions, but the whole financial issue, there are things that you can reach and others that you cannot.

“The future will say. If it continues at this level, because the season is very long, I will not say that it will be option No 1 but it can be a clear option.”