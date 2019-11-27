ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.11.2019 Football News

Asamoah Gyan Expected To Feature For NorthEast United Today

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Asamoah Gyan Expected To Feature For NorthEast United Today

Asamoah Gyan could make a return for NorthEast United when his side takes on Mumbai City FC today in the Indian Super League.

The 34-year-old who joined the Indian club at the beginning of the season has been credited for the team’s transformation this season having scored two goals in four matches to help his club amass eight points.

His swift recovery appears to have excited his assistant coach Khalid Jamil, who believes they must get the maximum points from their opponents in the game.

"Three points against Mumbai is very important. There are no injuries, but Kai (Heerings) will be missing.

"We will play like we usually do, and we are up against a very good team. So, we can't take them lightly," said Jamil.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

SOFTtribe Boss Demands Mobile Phones From 'Misled' National ...
2 minutes ago

Parliament Approves 2020 Budget
39 minutes ago

body-container-line