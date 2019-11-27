Asamoah Gyan Expected To Feature For NorthEast United Today

Asamoah Gyan could make a return for NorthEast United when his side takes on Mumbai City FC today in the Indian Super League.

The 34-year-old who joined the Indian club at the beginning of the season has been credited for the team’s transformation this season having scored two goals in four matches to help his club amass eight points.

His swift recovery appears to have excited his assistant coach Khalid Jamil, who believes they must get the maximum points from their opponents in the game.

"Three points against Mumbai is very important. There are no injuries, but Kai (Heerings) will be missing.

"We will play like we usually do, and we are up against a very good team. So, we can't take them lightly," said Jamil.