'Please Forgive Me' - Edward Sarpong Tells Ghanaians After Missing Crucial Penalty [AUDIO]

Black Meteors defender, Edward Sarpong has apologized to Ghanaians after missing a penalty against South Africa in the just ended CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

In third place, South Africa defeated Ghana 6-5 on penalties after 2-2 draw match played at the Cairo International Stadium.

After a hard-fought game, the Black Meteors were hoping to make it to Tokyo in 2020.

The Portuguese based player who was handed a late call up to the Black Meteors camp was called upon to covert the last penalty for the country but failed to find the back of the net.

Ghanaians took to social media to reign insults on him for missing the crucial penalty.

But speaking to Kobby Jones of Adom FM and Asempa FM, the Portimonense SC defender rendered an apology to the country and insisted he will play penalty again when given the opportunity.

