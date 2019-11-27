Great Olympics Settle On El-Wak Sports Stadium As Home Grounds For 2019/20 Season

Ghana Premier League new side, Accra Great Olympics have settled on El-Wak Sports Stadium as the home venue for the 2019/20 campaign.

The Wonder Club previously used the Accra sports stadium during their top-flight days before switching to Teshie for their campaign in Ghana's second-tier league.

The El-Wak stadium was last used by Inter Allies during the 2016/17 season prior to their move to Tema in the season after.

Olympics preparation towards the forthcoming season has been convincing so far following a unanimous decision by congress, to reinstate the Accra based side along with King Faisal, both of whom had outstanding legal tussles with the Football Association.

As a result, the 2019/20 season will consist of 18 clubs instead of the usual 16.

Great Olympics have been busy in the transfer market bringing the likes of Emmanuel Clottey, formally of Brekum Chelsea.

Veteran Ghana Premier league campaigners Jordan Opoku and Michael Akuffo are all in advance talks with the club and are likely to join the club in the coming season.