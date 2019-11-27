Herbert Mendah Hails Ghana Rugby Team On Inaugural Nations Cup Qualification

The scores read Ghana Eagles 36 - 25 Botswana Vultures! at the Paa Kwesi Ndoum Stadium.

The president of the Ghana Rugby Union, Mr Herbert Mendsah said “I feel so happy for these boys. The hard work and sacrifices have paid off.

Captain Alex and his boys have proven that hard work and preparedness to adjust pays off.

Massive thanks to all involved especially Technical Director (Collin Osbourne), Head Coach (Dallas), Technical Assistant (Jeffrey), Fitness/Recuperation Therapy Director (Stuart Aimer) and Team Manager (Hakim)!

But for efforts of primarily James Nunoo along with Rian Malan, Thompson etc much would have been difficult!

Now we prepare for the next hurdle in the Nations Cup - Zimbabwe

2019 has been a good year for Ghana Rugby. The ladies won the Challenge Trophy in Tunis and the Men also won the Challenge Trophy in Johannesburg both in the 7s tournament”