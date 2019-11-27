Beautiful Beneath Stirs Up Massive Beach Soccer Interest With Fashion Show [PHOTOS]

Ghana Beach Soccer has received a big boost in their bid to attract more crowds from different backgrounds to their matches.

On the weekend of 23rd to 24th November, the leading lingerie and ladies accessories label in Ghana blew up social media with spectacular photos and video clips at the LA boma Pleasure Beach in Accra.

The contradicting images of hardcore muscular beach ballers against the slender and well-defined curves of Ghanaian models took social media by storm for long periods.

The fashion stunt was officially the first-ever Ghana bikini beach soccer exhibition at a competitive beach soccer tournament.

The innovative, captivating display of athleticism, modeling and dance was a sight to behold as spectators and media were entertained by Beautiful Beneath.

The collaboration was the first in a series that have been lined up between the media and marketing department of Ghana Beach Soccer and Beautiful Beneath.

" Sports is full of passion, desire and determination so by combining these attributes with beauty, elegance and style, we can create a fine balance for matured people to appreciate".

Those were the words of Beautiful Beneath PRO - Richmond Mensah, who coordinated the sessions aimed at attracting a wider more diverse audience.

True to the hype, the models did not disappoint as they flaunted swimwear, bikinis, general beachwear and an array of lingerie, much to the delight of the crowd.

Apart from the beach soccer fraternity and the sports media, the event was also attended by the Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, the Vice President of Ghana Weightlifting Federation/ Chief Executive officer of Coastal Development Authority Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib.

Also in attendance was the bankroller of Cheetah FC Abdul Hayye Yartey who doubles as the President of the Ghana Body Building Association.

The two day Beach Soccer Super League climaxed on Sunday 24th November with home team Layoca emerging as winners.

Players and officials were presented with medals and trophies by Andrew Okumah Nawil; the Regional Coordinating Director for Oti Region.

Layoca will be joined by Accra Sea Lions for the finals in Cape Coast.

Media support was also exceptional with GTV, EBN, Metro TV, TV3, UTV, Homebase TV, Starr Fm and Happy FM giving live updates and wide coverage.