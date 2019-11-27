‘Bring It On’ - All Set For 2019 MTN Skate Soccer League Final

The Accra Sports Stadium (Center Tennis Court) will be the action spot for the final of the 2019 MTN Skate Soccer League Final on Saturday, November 30.

The event is dubbed ‘Bring It On’ and sponsored by MTN and Binatone.

Two top clubs from the capital, Accra Giants and the pride of the garden city, Kumasi Ashanti Warriors will clash for the honours, bragging rights, trophy and prizes put at skate by the sponsors.

The two clubs qualified from two interesting events that took place in Kumasi and Accra earlier in the year.

Captain of Accra Giants Gariba Sanni told sports reporters his team is ready for the cup.

The organisers of the event, International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS) have appealed to Ghanaians to storm the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, November 30 to cheer the disabled sportsmen who will display in the final of the MTN Skate Soccer league.

The 3rd and 4th placed teams involving Western Tigers and Zongo Lions would also get cash incentives.

The Most Valuable Player, Best goalkeeper and the Goal king and the two referees on the day would also get products from sponsors for their efforts.

Albert K. Frimpong, CEO of IFSS who is also a board member of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) commended the media for promoting the Skate Soccer game and other para-sports.

He expressed that disables athletes need support, so Ghanaians and corporate Ghana must come to their aid.

He commended MTN and Binatone for sponsoring the Skate Soccer league and prayed that other companies will come on board.

Skate is a game dedicated to the development of the physically challenged members of the society with the key focus of getting them off the streets and create an environment that gives them the opportunity to showcase their talents through the game of soccer.