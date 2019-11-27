Secure Sponsorship Before Starting The League – Nana Fitz To GFA

Veteran football administrator, Nana Fitz is urging the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to only start the new Ghana Premier League season when a sponsorship deal is secured.

The local league has in the past been played without sponsorship leading to an economic burden on club owners who use their pocket money to fund all activities of their respective teams.

Following the GFA’s confirmation that the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season will start in December, Nana Fitz has stressed that they should ensure there is sponsorship.

This he believes will make it easy for referees to be paid to promote the campaign of bringing back the love and the confidence of the local league.

In an interview with Storm FM on Tuesday, Nana Fitz shared, “I don’t have a say whether the league should be played this month or next year but we should make sure we have sponsorship. We should be prepared to pay referees and bring the confidence back”.

Meanwhile, Modernghana sources say that the GFA is seeking for $10 million from government to be used for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season which will start on the weekend of December 27-29, 2019.