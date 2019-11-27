Nana Fitz Baffled By MND Jawula’s Appointment As GPL Committee Chairman

Veteran football administrator, Nana Fitzgeraldy Bakers Wood has shared that he does not understand why former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Lepowura MND Jawula has been named as chairman of the newly constituted Ghana Premier League Committee.

Mr. Jawula was confirmed as the chairman of the Committee by the GFA’s Executive Council following a meeting with the various top-flight clubs in Accra on Monday.

Speaking to Storm FM on the back of the appointment, Nana Fitz has shared that he is against it because he doesn’t believe MND Jawula did a good job when he served the football governing body as its chairman in the past.

He shared, “I don’t know the reason why MND Jawula Lepowura accepted that position as chairman of the Premier League Management Committee. He was sacked from the FA because he wasn’t working well”.

Despite that stance, Nana Fitz observes that it is early days yet and hence he will wait to see how MND Jawula will perform this time around.

“We should tell them to do what is right when things are not going on well. He has been GFA president before, what did he do? It is early days yet but am against his appointment”.

Mr. Jawula is expected to work with 6 other members of the Ghana Premier League Committee and will be deputized by a marketing consultant in the person of Jesse Agyapong.