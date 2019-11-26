REVEALED: George Afriyie's V8 Burnt To Ashes During Campaign For GFA Presidency

It has emerged that failed GFA president candidate George Afriyie’s V8 car burnt into ashes during in the course of his campaign for the GFA presidency

Meanwhile, his campaign manager Abdul Salam Yakubu also suffered a similar fate during the campaign period as his car was burgled in Tema Community 8.

The revelations are contained in a publication by Muftawu Nabila Abdulai, on his blog mufnabila.wordpress.com

According to the post, the car, a 2017 registered V8, red in colour, was burnt to ashes in one of his campaign trips. It was a trip to the Volta Region, Aqua Safari in Ada to be precise, for a campaign meeting when the car caught fire.

“A member of the team, picked the car to buy something according to sources, and on his return, the car caught fire and burnt beyond recognition. Sources say it can be found on the right side of the road heading towards Aqua Safari,” the report added.

It was double agony for George Afriyie and his team as all the hard work they put into the campaign failed to yield results- Kurt E.S Okraku beat him to the GFA Presidency, despite being the overwhelming favourite before going to the polls.

George Afriyie is the owner of division 1 league side Okyeman Planners and he is also a director of Premier League outfit Liberty Professionals.