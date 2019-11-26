UCL: Manchester City Reach Last 16 As Group Winners By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Manchester City booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League as Group C winners on Tuesday despite only drawing 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad Stadium.Manor Solomon's neat finish in the 69th minute secured a point for Shakhtar but City ensured top spot in the group thanks to bottom side Atalanta's 2-0 win over third-placed Dinamo Zagreb. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
