UCL: Manchester City Reach Last 16 As Group Winners

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Manchester City booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League as Group C winners on Tuesday despite only drawing 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad Stadium.

Manor Solomon's neat finish in the 69th minute secured a point for Shakhtar but City ensured top spot in the group thanks to bottom side Atalanta's 2-0 win over third-placed Dinamo Zagreb.
