Government Is A Strategic Partner For Football Development - GFA President

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has underlined the role and importance of government as a strategic partner for the development of football in the country.

Speaking during a meeting with the National Sports Authority (NSA) in Accra on Tuesday, Kurt Okraku also underscored the need for the GFA to establish a solid partnership with government agencies such as the National Sports Authority, the National Youth Authority, the Ghana Education Service, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, etc.

"Government is a key partner for the development of sports in Ghana and for us at the GFA, when we talk about government, it is about building a strong partnership with government agencies such as the NSA, the NYA, the Sports Ministry and many others," said Mr Okraku.

"We can't achieve our objectives without the support and partnership of the NSA, and other key stakeholders and we want to assure you of our commitment to work with you," the GFA President added.

"Our presence here is a demonstration of our willingness to work with you."

The Chief Executive of the NSA, Prof. Peter Twumasi congratulated the GFA President and the Executive Council, on behalf of the NSA and expressed the NSA's appreciation to the GFA President and his team for their decision to call on them.

Professor Twumasi also assured the GFA President and his team of the NSA's support for the benefit of the game.

After the opening exchange of pleasantries, the GFA and the NSA delved into issues of mutual concerns.

One of the key concerns the GFA President raised, was the issue of exorbitant deductions from gate proceeds on match days at NSA-owned stadia across the country.

The GFA President also raised concerns over how certain issues concerning the management of national team matches are handled between the GFA and the NSA and called for a second look to ensure improvement in line with international best practice.

Responding, the NSA Chief Executive assured the GFA that his outfit is receptive to innovations by the GFA, which will be mutually beneficial to the two bodies, and ultimately Ghana football.

The GFA President was accompanied by some members of the Executive Council including Vice President Mark Addo, Randy Abbey, Nana Oduro Sarfo, Frederick Acheampong, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, George Amoako, Samuel Anim Addo, Linford Asamoah and Madam Habiba Attah.