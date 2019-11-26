ModernGhanalogo

26.11.2019 Football News

Caleb Ekuban Close To Return From Injury

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Trabzonspor striker, Caleb Ekuban has been declared fit after suffering an injury.

The Ghana forward suffered a metatarsal fracture after colliding with teammate Ivanildo Fernandes during a training session.

The former Leeds United froward is reported to have visited his doctors in Italy ahead of the international break after which Trabzonspor club president Ahmet Agaoglu confirmed that he will soon be available for selection.

“Ekuban works very well. I think he can play next week for 45 minutes.

"Doctors are looking at the situation,” he stated.

The 25-year-old goal poacher will be hoping to return to his early-season form of 5 goals in the first seven matches of the season.

