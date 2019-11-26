My Major Priority Is To Get The Fans To The Various Stadia, Says MND Jawula

Newly named Chairman for the Ghana Premier League Committee, Lepowura MND Jawula says his major priority is to bring supporters to the various stadia.

The former Ghana FA Chairman and Jesse Agyapong are the two representatives of the GFA named by the Executive Council and the remaining five representatives nominated by the Premier League Clubs are Alhaji Braimah Akanbi, John Ansah, Francis Adjei Yeboah, Delali Senaya and Linda Ansong.

Speaking on his appointment the former GFA President called on all hands to be on deck in the restoration of Ghana football.

“We will do all our best to make our players attractive for our National teams. My aim is to make sure that all our stadia are filled during our league games so as to bring the interest back into our game”, Jawula said in an interview with Ashh FM

“It is a chance for me to serve Ghana football again because I have been in the system for some time now and I know with the support of all the stakeholders in our football, we will do a good job for the football fraternity” he added.

The GFA has discarded the system which all Premier League clubs were represented on the Premier League Management Committee (formerly called Premier League Board).

Under the new system, the Executive Council will nominate two representatives, who will be the Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively, and the eighteen Premier League clubs will nominate the remaining five members of the Premier League Management Committee.

The League Management Committee will serve a one-year term, and the GFA will engage Premier League Clubs towards an autonomous league.

The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season will kick off on December 27.