Samini Named Brand Ambassador For GPL Side Liberty Professionals

Award-winning Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, known by his stage name Samini has been named as the brand ambassador of Ghana Premier League side, Liberty Professionals.

With the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season expected to kick off on December 27, the 'My Own' hitmaker is expected to entertain the fans of the Scientific Soccer Lads during the home games.

He is also expected to play a key role for the club.

Samini confirmed his appointment in an interview with Accra based Happy FM.

He further implored other musicians to accept an appointment from other clubs who are ready to work with them.

Samini joins the likes Donzi and Jupitar who are affiliated to Ghanaian Premier League clubs.

Donzi is affiliated with Inter Allies whiles Jupitar is also affiliated to Dreams FC.