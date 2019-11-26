Zlatan Ibrahimovic Move To Tottenham Makes 'No Sense' - Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Tottenham "doesn't make sense" because he has the "best striker in England" in Harry Kane.

Ibrahimovic, who played for Mourinho at Inter Milan and Manchester United, is available after his two-year spell at LA Galaxy ended.

The new Tottenham manager said he has "more than a connection" with the former Sweden forward.

But he said: "Amazing player, amazing guy, but I would say no chance."

Mourinho, appointed Tottenham manager last Wednesday after the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino, added: "We have the best striker in England. It doesn't make sense to sign him when we have Harry Kane."

England captain Kane scored last Saturday as Tottenham won 3-2 at West Ham in the Premier League.

He now has 175 goals in 269 games for Spurs, overtaking Martin Chivers to move third on the club's all-time top scorer list.

But while Kane is central to his new manager's plans, Mourinho said that the selection of Christian Eriksen - a substitute at West Ham - will be based on a "perspective of the future".

The Denmark midfielder, 27, is out of contract next summer and has been the subject of intense transfer speculation since the club's Champions League final defeat by Liverpool in June.

While dealing with Eriksen's future, Mourinho also has to concentrate on the perceived hangover from that loss to Liverpool in Madrid.

"If Mauricio says that [losing the final affected the players] then he's been here and he's sharing his feelings. It's like landing on the moon but you don't do it," he said.

"Look at Liverpool; they had the frustration of not winning and then the next season they reached the final and won it."

Alli accepts Mourinho comment

Before Saturday's win, Mourinho said he had asked midfielder Dele Alli "if he was Dele or Dele's brother", as the 23-year-old has been struggling with injury and poor performances.

Alli revealed that training-ground joke was the first thing Mourinho said to him after becoming Tottenham manager but accepted the criticism.

"A lot of people have been saying that, so it was nothing new," Alli said. "In that sense, to have it honestly said to your face was nice because a lot of people would prefer to say it behind your back.

"It didn't shock me. Playing in the Premier League, you expect it when you are not performing - to be criticised.

"It is just important you listen to the right people. I am my own biggest critic. I know what I need to work on."