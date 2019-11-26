We Are Prepared For New Ghana Premier League Season - Reginald Asante

Liberty Professionals gaffer, Reginald Asante has insisted that his side is ready for the coming 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The new season of the Ghana Premier League will kick off on Friday, December 27.

The kick-off date for the Premier League was reached during a stakeholder engagement today between the Executive Council and Premier League clubs.

However, young trainer mentioned that their pre-season has been good so far as they have been able to make out the shortfalls of the team which they are working to correct.

“We are doing a rebuilding, we have identified the loopholes in the team, we have a problem in the attacking end and we will rectify it,” Asante stated after the friendly game with Dreams over the weekend.

“We have a strong team made up of youths that we are preparing for the league, I think we are ready for the new season.”

Liberty Professionals have already lost Mohammed Adams to FC Honka in Finland, Simon Zibo to Vitoria Guimaraes as well as Brite Andoh to Ac Kajaani.