UCL: Thomas Partey Named In Atletico Madrid Squad To Face Juventus

Highly-rated Ghanaian international Thomas Teye Partey has been named in Atletico Madrid’s squad that will face Juventus in the Uefa Champions League later this evening.

The Spanish side is pitted in Group D of the UCL this season alongside the Italian giants as well as Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.

In a match day five-fixture, Juventus is expected to sit at home and host the team from the Madrid capital in a mouth-watering game scheduled to be played a the Juventus Arena.

Ahead of the game, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has named Partey in the matchday squad after he missed their 1-1 draw with Granada in the Spanish La Liga last weekend.

Currently sitting 2nd on the Group D standings, the Spanish giants are hoping to upset Juventus at their own backyard to challenge for a first-place finish.

In a match that will kick off at 20:00GMT, Thomas Partey is a strong contender to be handed a starting role and will play a key role in midfield for his side in their quest for Uefa Champions League triumph later tonight.