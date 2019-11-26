We Will Build A Dominant Side, Says Kotoko Coach Johnson Smith

Asante Kotoko head coach, Johnson Smith has reiterated that he is focused on building an invincible team for the upcoming season.

Johnson Smith, who joined the club from Karela United beleives the club have good players who need to be transformed to combine beautiful football with goals.

Despite having a good run of form in recent games, a chuck of the supporters have not been entirely happy with the team’s level of dominance.

“The players are very familiar with themselves. “But we have to make sure that, they adapt to the system we want to play. “We want to play good football and win as well. It is not just about winning. We should be able to dominate our opponents as well. We want the supporters to feel comfortable whenever they come to the stadium to watch our games," he told Kotoko Express App.

“Our training sessions are focused on achieving that. We want to send the signal out that, Kotoko is a matured team. Moreover, We want to build an unbeatable side.”

Johnson Smith replied in the negative when asked if the club would be vibrant on the transfer market ahead of the coming Premier League season.

“As I said earlier, the players are already very familiar with themselves. But what needs to be done now is a little beef up to certain departments of the team.”