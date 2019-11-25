MND Jawula Named New Premier League Committee Chairman

The Ghana Football Association has named former GFA Chairman, Lepowura MND Jawula as the new Chairman of a new seven-member Premier League Management Committee.

The Vice Chairman of the Committee is Jesse Agyapong, a marketing consultant.

The GFA has discarded the system which all Premier League clubs were represented on the Premier League Management Committee (formerly called Premier League Board).

Under the new system, the Executive Council will nominate two representatives, who will be the Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively, and the eighteen Premier League clubs will nominate the remaining five members of the Premier League Management Committee.

Lepowura M.N.D. Jawula and Jesse Agyapong are the two representatives of the GFA named by the Executive Council and the remaining five representatives will be nominated by the Premier League Clubs.

The League Management Committee will serve a one-year term, and the GFA will engage Premier League Clubs towards an autonomous league.