Gideon Mensah hopes to build on Black Stars chance

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah is looking at building on the recent opportunity handed him in the Black Stars.

The 21-year-old left-back was handed a debut call up for Ghana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

The dream call-up became complete after he was handed a starting role in both games. His performance was lauded by coach Appiah as well as skipper Andre Ayew.

The Zulte Waregem player on his side talked about how he will make good use of the chance going forward.

"I'm proud for this opportunity and it tells me I am doing something positive in my career," he told Joy Sports

The fans reaction to my performance in the two games didn't come to me as a surprise because it was in my head that I want to prove to Ghanaians and I am happy it went according to plan

"The chance I had makes me want to do more going forward for both club and country."

Mensah over the weekend was instrumental for his club side Zulte Waregem as he provided an assist in their 2-0 away win against KV Mechelen in the Belgian top flight.

