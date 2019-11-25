Astana FC Join Race To Sign Ghanaian Midfielder David Mawutor

Kazakhstan Premier League powerhouse Astana FC have become the latest club to show an interest in Ghanaian midfielder David Gordon Mawutor, according to SportsworldGhana.com.

Kairat FC who are also based in Almaty- Kazakhstan have been in touch with the agent of the highly rated defensive cum central midfielder for a possible transfer move from FC Zhetysu in the January transfer.

Mawutor, 27, who holds both Ghana and Tajikistan citizenship has been a top performer for FC Zhetysu who currently sit fifth on the Kazakhstan Premier League and has appeared on the wishlist of some top clubs in Europe.

Meanwhile, Latvian Premier League side Riga FC are also keenly monitoring the star boy and will be hoping to beat competition from Astana and Kairat FC to snatch him to the Skonto Stadium.

He however remains eligible to feature for the Black Stars once Coach Kwasi Appiah is impressed with his performance and decide to hand him a call-up.