Ghana Forward Michael Sarpong On Target As Rayon Sports FC Beat Gicumbi

Ghanaian youngster Michael Sarpong was on target on Sunday afternoon to inspire his Rayon Sports Football Club (FC) side to a narrow 1-0 victory over Gicumbi in the Rwandan top-flight league.

The 23-year-old forward has been working his socks off since the start of the season but has struggled to get the goals.

In a match week 9 fixture of the Rwanda NFL, Michael Sarpong put up an impressive performance and ended up finding the back of the net.

The goal separated the two sides at the end of the 90 minutes with Gicumbi who played as the home team disappointingly failing to pick up any points.

Rayon Sports bagged all 3 points and are now 3rd on the league standings as they continue their quest for triumph in the division at the end of the 2019/2020 campaign.

Michael Sarpong, formerly of Dreams FC enjoyed the entire duration of the match and is now hoping he finds the back of the net in subsequent matches to help his team amass more points.