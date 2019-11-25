Conte Wants Inter Milan Players To Avoid Long Sexual Relations Prior To Matches

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has stressed the need for his Inter Milan players to avoid long sexual relations prior to matches to keep their fitness level high, especially during packed weeks.

The Italian Serie A side is challenging for the Scudetto in the ongoing 2019/2020 season and is forced to combine it with the Uefa Champions League which they have been pitted in Group F together with Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and Slavia Prague.

In line with that, the club is often required to play as many as 3 matches in the space of 7 days. In a bid to get his players in good shape, Antonio Conte says his Inter Milan players should try and do less work in the bedroom when they engage in sexual relations with their partners.

“During spells of matches the players should not have sexual relations that last for long periods. They need to make as little effort as possible. The best position for them is if their partners go on top.

“And it is preferable that they are with their own wives. That way they are not obliged to put in an exceptional performance”, the Italian tactician said in an interview with L'Equipe magazine.

Inter Milan defeated Torino on Saturday in the Italian Serie A and are turning attention to their fixture in the Uefa Champions League against Slavia Prague on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.