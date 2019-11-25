Controversial Tom Strand Set For Ghana Premier League Return

Ghana Premier League side Bechem United are set to bring back Tom Strand ahead of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.

The 37-year-old Swedish trainer is returning to the Hunters lads after ending stay with them after the 2014/15 season.

With the Ghana Premier League set to return on December 21, the Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United, Nana Kwasi Darlington in an interview with Kumasi FM confirmed that his outfit is in advanced talks with the experienced gaffer for the vacant role.

"Tom Strand is like a brother to me, I can confirm to you he's the first to be considered anytime we want to appoint a white coach because of his earlier exploits here. I just spoke to him on when I should book his ticket for his flight to Ghana.

"He had to settle some issues before returning into coaching and everything is set for his return. None should be surprised to see him in Africa precisely Ghana.

"The structure of Bechem is to appoint a coach who understands the European market. That is why we don't believe in black or local coaches. We are looking forward to appointing a foreigner as our head coach soon."

Strand had his last stint in the Ghana Premier League season with Accra Great Olympics in 2017.

He guided Medeama SC for their CAF Confederation Cup campaign during the 2015/16 season.