Godfred Saka Wants Great Olympics To Starts Strong Ahead Of New GPL Season

Accra Great Olympics new signing, Godfred Saka has called on his new side to hit the grounds running ahead of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.

Saka signed two years deal with Accra Great Olympics on Sunday as part of the club's move to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season.

The former Aduana Stars ace beleives the first five matches of the season will prove crucial in determining who wins the league and who goes to relegation.

According to him, it has been very long since a competitive competition like the league has been played in Ghana and so any club that does not prepare well to start the league well will have itself to blame.

"This year's league will be very different", Saka told FOX Sports in an interview.

"It has been very long since we played league matches in Ghana so if you are a club and you don't prepare well before starting, you will struggle. The first five to six matches are very important and if you don't start well before you realise you are left behind", he warned.