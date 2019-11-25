ModernGhanalogo

25.11.2019 Football News

Great Olympics Sign Former Aduana Stars Defender Godfred Saka

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Former Aduana Stars, Godfred Saka has joined reinstated Ghana Premier League outfit, Accra Great Olympics.

Saka made headways in the domestic league during his time at the Dorma-based club marauding down the right flank and has now penned a new deal with the ‘Wonder Club’.

He was noted for his conspicuous his dead-ball abilities, helping the ‘Ogya Boys’ to two league titles before leaving the club.

The experienced full-back nearly joined former African champions, Enyimba but the deal fell on rocks when negotiations broke down.

Returning to Ghana, Saka joined Anyinase-based Karela United but his stint was blighted with injuries allowing him to play a meagre 100 minutes during his stay at the club.

Moving to the Dade Boys ahead of the new season set to kick start on December 21, Saka will bring a lot of Premiership experience under his belt as the Wonder Club tries to leave a positive mark in the league.

