REPORT: Experienced Godfred Saka Joins Accra Great Olympics

Former Karela United and Aduana Stars defender Godfred Saka has reportedly joined Accra Great Olympics ahead of the start of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The right-back who spent time at Red Bull Academy during his youth career has been without a club for a while before he was approached by the top-flight side.

It is understood that representatives of the club and the player has reached an agreement that will see him basing in Accra and enjoying his football when the new season comes.

He is believed to have penned a one-year contract with an option to extend for an additional year if he managed to impress at Great Olympics and bring his experience to bear to keep the team’s defense intact.

The Ghana Premier League has been absent for the past year but the 2019/2020 season is expected to kick start on December 21, 2019.