25.11.2019 Football News

CAF U-23 AFCON: Evans Mensah Named Among Top Five Players Of The Tournament

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Black Meteors ace, Evans Mensah has been named among top five players in the just ended CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Mensah is the only West African player to make our top five.

He excelled for the Black Meteors and didn’t deserve to be on the losing team when they were defeated by South Africa in the Olympic playoff.

The 21-year-old winger boosted his reputation significantly in Egypt, with a series of performances that caused consistent problems for opposition backlines and also had an end product, including, memorably the 92nd-minute equaliser against the Ivory Coast in the semis.

Mensah needs to escape HJK of Finland in search of a more challenging league, but if he can build on his showings to date, then expect Kwesi Appiah to be picking up the phone.

Despite his explosive performance, Ibrahim Tanko and his charges couldn't qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
