Lack Of Football Activities Affected Local Players - Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan, has blamed the lack of opportunities for local players in the Black Stars to the suspension of football activities in the country.

In June 2018, government suspended all football activities in the country following corruption expose' by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

According to the former WAFA man, the suspension of competitive football in the country more local players would have had the opportunity to be part of the national team.

Annan and Fatawu Mohammed of Accra Hearts of Oak were the only local players to have made it in the 23-man squad of Coach Kwasi Appiah for Ghana’s doubleheader Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November.

Mohammed was only drafted into the team at the late hour when Spain-based Salisu Mohammed had pulled out of the squad due to injury.

“The absence of the league has had a negative impact in our careers because maybe if the league was going on players would have gotten the opportunity to play in the national team”, he told GraphicSports.

Again he believes scouts could have spotted some players and subsequently recommend their transfer abroad but they have been denied that opportunity of showcasing their talents for bigger contracts abroad.

"Maybe players would have had the chance to travel outside or have a better contract somewhere but since football wasn’t going on it was going to be difficult for players to exhibit their talents so I can say in some way it didn’t really help”, he admitted.

Despite that he was glad the league had finally returned and was looking forward to a more exciting league than the previous one.