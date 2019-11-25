ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.11.2019 Football News

New Edubiase Player Killed By Motorcycle

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
New Edubiase Player Killed By Motorcycle

New Edubiase player, Abdul Malik Issah Yakubu has been killed by a motorcycle in Kumasi over the weekend.

According to reports, he was jogging.
However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has extended its condolences to Division One League club, New Edubiase FC following the death of its player Abdul Malik Issah Yakubu.

Yakubu died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi after he was knocked down by a motorcycle while jogging on Friday morning.

He was buried on Friday in accordance with his Islamic faith.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Ghana’s debt stock reaches 208.6 billion cedis
13 hours ago

December 17 Referendum discussions should be elevated above ...
13 hours ago

body-container-line