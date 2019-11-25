New Edubiase Player Killed By Motorcycle

New Edubiase player, Abdul Malik Issah Yakubu has been killed by a motorcycle in Kumasi over the weekend.

According to reports, he was jogging.

However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has extended its condolences to Division One League club, New Edubiase FC following the death of its player Abdul Malik Issah Yakubu.

Yakubu died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi after he was knocked down by a motorcycle while jogging on Friday morning.

He was buried on Friday in accordance with his Islamic faith.