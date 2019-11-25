Mane Matches Owen, Suarez Record

When Sadio Mane struck the opening goal at Selhurst Park on Saturday he achieved something only two other Liverpool players had done before.

It is the fifth consecutive Premier League match against Crystal Palace in which Mane has scored.

Only Michael Owen, against Newcastle United, and Luis Suarez, against Norwich City, had previously been able to string together such a sequence for Liverpool against the same Premier League opponent.

Neither Owen nor Suarez made it six in a row so Mane could exceed their feats should he score against Palace in the reverse fixture at Anfield in March.

Mane’s strike was his eighth goal in 10 Premier League matches against Palace, but he is not the south London sides’s ultimate nemesis.

That would be Jermain Defoe, who scored nine Premier League goals against them.