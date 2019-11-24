Dauda Mohammed Scores Winning Goal For Esbjerg FB Against Silkeborg IF

Ghanaian youngster Dauda Mohammed emerged as the hero for Esbjerg FB by scoring the winning goal in their 2-1 win over Silkeborg IF on Sunday in the Danish Superliga.

The two clubs have been disappointing since the start of the 2019/2020 season and find themselves bottom of the League standings.

In a match week 17 fixture played at the JYSK Park, Silkeborg IF who played as the home side took a deserved lead through Ronnie Schwartz on the half-hour mark following some piece of impressive play.

That strike separated the two sides at half-time but an improved performance from Esbjerg FB after recess twitched the balance of the game in their favour.

Joni Kauko scored on the 67th minute to restore parity before Ghana U-23 striker Dauda Mohammed added a second three minutes later to inspire Esbjerg FB to a 2-1 win over Silkeborg IF.

The strike from the former Kotoko striker is his second of the season and has handed his club an important 3 points as they seek to better their position on the Danish Superliga standings.