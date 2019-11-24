Thomas Partey And Jordan Ayew Nominated For 2019 African Player Of The Year Award

Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew are in contention to be named 2019 African Player of the Year after being nominated for the award.

The 30-man shortlist compiled by a panel of media and technical professionals was released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Sunday morning.

Both Partey and Ayew scored in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Partey’s nomination comes after his fine performances for the Black Stars and Atletico Madrid in the year under review.

Ayew, on the other hand, has started the season strongly with Crystal Palace and was a key figure for Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring two goals in the tournament.

The pair face stiff competition from Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City and Algeria), Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal and Gabon) and Sadio Mane (Liverpool and Senegal).

The 30-man list will be trimmed down to three before the awards ceremony on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at the Citadel Azure, Hurgada, Egypt.

Below is the full list of nominees for the 2019 African Player of the year:

Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo was included in the nominations for the 2019 Africa Women's Player of the year award following a stellar year.

The 26-year-old forward has had a productive season in the Chinese top-flight where she scored three goals in 14 games to help Jiangsu Sunning win the league championship.

Addo is the only Ghanaian player to make the 10-woman shortlist released by CAF.

Below is the full list of nominees for the 2019 Women’s Player of the Year: