Chamber Of Commerce Commends Happy Man Bitters For Football Impact

The organizers of Ghana National Chamber of Commerce Business awards, has commended the impact of Charger Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters on Ghana football.

In a recently held awards gala night, the organizers described Charger Limited's contribution to football as highly commendable, having had the chance to be a Frontline of many clubs in Ghana.

A citation that accompanied his awards as the young entrepreneur of the year 2018, and emerging brand, it read '... Your contribution to the game of football is commendable, as you had the chance to be a frontline sponsor of many of our clubs in Ghana.

"Your intentions to even takeover the sponsorship of our Premier League is more worthy of mention. No wonder you have been recognized on many platforms due to your good works.

"What was a 'baby venture' was soon to attract investors who bought into your vision to help you climb to unprecedented heights."

Meanwhile, Charger Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters, CEO, Dr Emmanuel Borketey Bortey has also emerged as the promising CEO of the year in the Ghana Innovation Awards (GIA).

The multiple award winning CEO of Charger Limited in a post award interview said "Certainly, we feel honored by this recognition, it will urge us on to push harder, I dedicate these awards to our hard working staff and loyal customers. We will keep pushing to make our brands world class."