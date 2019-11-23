PL: Champions Man City Come From Behind To Defeat Chelsea

Premier League champions Manchester City got back to winning ways by coming from behind to beat in-form Chelsea in an entertaining game.

The visitors, who had won their previous seven away games, led when N'Golo Kante slipped the ball past Ederson from Marco Kovacic's aerial pass.

At that stage City were facing back-to-back Premier League defeats which would have left them 12 points behind leaders Liverpool and given them an uphill task to retain their title.

But the hosts rallied and equalised when Kevin de Bruyne's shot hit Kurt Zouma and wrongfooted goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Riyad Mahrez put the reigning champions - who move above Chelsea into third place - ahead with a fine finish after cutting in from the right wing.

Both sides could have scored more in a chaotic first half, City going closest when Sergio Aguero hit the crossbar after a poor clearance by Kepa.

There were fewer incidents in the second half although Aguero hobbled off with an injury and had to be replaced by Gabriel Jesus.

Raheem Sterling thought he had scored a late third for City but it was ruled out by the video assistant referee in a very tight offside call.

City only had 46.74% of the ball, the lowest percentage by any Pep Guardiola team in any of his 381 top-flight matches in charge of Barcelona, Bayern Munich or City.

They sit nine points behind leaders Liverpool, who beat them 3-1 in the last game before the international break.