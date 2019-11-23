HYPOCRISY?: Asamoah Gyan Ignores Andre Ayew On Social Media

Who could have thought about this? Is he still upset with the Black Stars captaincy fracas and are they fighting?.

On Friday, November 22, Black Stars general captain, Asamoah Gyan celebrated his 34th birthday.

Several messages from playing mates, former clubs, the Ghana Football Association and NorthEast United FC shared the messages on social media.

The former Sunderland and Al Ain forward replied the messages from Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Richmond Boakye Yiadom among other players.

Shockingly, Gyan failed to react to the message shared on Instagram by Andre Ayew, who is Black Stars captain.

It has been consistently reported the pair are not in good terms but both camps have denied the reports in the media.

The former Liberty Professionals striker reacted furiously when the Swansea City ace was named as the skipper for the Black Stars ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

