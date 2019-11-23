ModernGhanalogo

23.11.2019

Christopher Damenya Elected New Kotoko NCC Chairman

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO

Astute business mogul, Christopher Damenya has been elected as the new National Circles Council chairman of Asante Kotoko

He pulled 209 votes to beat his competitor Solomon Ofosu Ware who amassed 118 out of a to ta got cast of 329.

Two votes, however, were rejected.

Damenya, who has displayed his love in diverse ways recently donated 50 sachets of water to the Porcupine Warriors as they held trials for Young players at Adako Jachie.

The overwhelming results means Christopher Damenya takes over from outspoken former chairman Kwaku Amponsah known in the football circles as Chairman K5.

He will thus lead the Club’s NCC for the next four years.

