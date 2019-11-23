Rugby Africa Cup: Ghana Beat Botswana In Eliminator

Ghana qualified to the next round of the Rugby Africa Cup after an impressive performance earned the team victory over Botswana on Saturday.

The Eagles came from behind to beat Botswana 36-25 at the Nduom Sports Complex in Elmina to qualify for the Pool stage of the competition where they will face off with Zimbabwe and Tunisia next year.

After a promising start, Ghana succumbed to the high-pressing game of the Vultures. As a result, the Eagles trailed Botswana 12-17 at half time.

But Ghana improved in the second period as their impressive turn-over attacks resulted in great ties.

Botswana were excellent in the scrum and goal kicks but Ghana eventually secured a 36-25 win.

Ghana’s Richard Kosivi Botchi was adjudged Man of The Match.