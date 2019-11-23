Shocker! Jose Mourinho Plotting A Move For Super Eagles Star Ahead Of January Window

Jose Mourinho

Although he said he’s happy with his squad in his press conference, Jose Mourinho has begun plans ahead of the January transfer windows with reports saying the former Chelsea manager has identified Lille’s duo Victor Osimhen and Boubakary Soumare as his first two targets.

The former Porto manager was appointed as Tottenham’s new boss on Wednesday after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked, and has identified the areas where his squad needs improvement.

According to Jeunesfooteux via talksport, Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen is one of the two players that are currently on Mourinho’s radar. The other player is Osimhen’s Lille teammate, Boubakary Soumare.

Osimhen who just joined Lille last summer has taken the Ligue 1 by storm- scoring seven goals in 14 Ligue 1 matches. The 20-year-old has been a revelation in his first season in France, and that has attracted interest from many top clubs in Europe.

Mourinho is said to be looking for some of the youngest hot properties in Europe, and the Lille duo fits the bill. Osimhen is just 20 years of age but he has already been capped nine times by Nigeria while Soumare is a France youth international.

Source: Soccernet